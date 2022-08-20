Cormark Trims Trevali Mining (TSE:TV) Target Price to C$0.10

Trevali Mining (TSE:TV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Cormark from C$0.60 to C$0.10 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Trevali Mining’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on TV. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Trevali Mining to C$0.60 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Trevali Mining from C$0.50 to C$0.20 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Trevali Mining from C$0.65 to C$0.55 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Trevali Mining to C$0.80 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Reduce and an average target price of C$0.27.

Trevali Mining Stock Performance

TSE TV opened at C$0.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.79 million and a PE ratio of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.98. Trevali Mining has a 52-week low of C$0.18 and a 52-week high of C$2.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.91.

About Trevali Mining

Trevali Mining Corporation, a base-metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development of, and production from mineral properties. It primarily explores for zinc, lead, silver, copper, and gold deposits. The company's operational assets include the 90%-owned Perkoa Mine in Burkina Faso; 90%-owned Rosh Pinah Mine in Namibia; and Caribou Mine in northern New Brunswick, Canada.

