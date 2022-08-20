Cowen Downgrades Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) to Market Perform

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Cowen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $2.25 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $11.00. Cowen’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SDIG. Cowen cut shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $2.25 in a research note on Wednesday. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point decreased their price objective on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining from $15.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stronghold Digital Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.70.

Stronghold Digital Mining Stock Down 12.2 %

Shares of SDIG stock opened at $1.95 on Thursday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 12 month low of $1.46 and a 12 month high of $35.79. The stock has a market cap of $94.04 million and a P/E ratio of -0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining ( NASDAQ:SDIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.05. On average, research analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Gratia Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter valued at about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.81% of the company’s stock.

Stronghold Digital Mining Company Profile

Stronghold Digital Mining, Inc, a crypto asset mining company, focuses on mining Bitcoin in the United States. It also operates coal refuse power generation facilities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

