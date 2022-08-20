Cowen Lowers Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Price Target to $128.00

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Cowen from $142.00 to $128.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Ralph Lauren from $162.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet lowered Ralph Lauren from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ralph Lauren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the company from $140.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $118.92.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of RL opened at $98.06 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.05. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $86.54 and a one year high of $135.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $94.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.29.

Ralph Lauren Increases Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The textile maker reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Ralph Lauren’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Ralph Lauren’s payout ratio is currently 39.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter worth about $380,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,185 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,621 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 179.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 38.1% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.