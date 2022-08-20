Critical Comparison: Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) & Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD)

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON – Get Rating) and Ainos (OTCMKTS:AIMD – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Ainos’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals $21.83 million 2.70 -$1.96 million ($0.47) -4.96 Ainos $600,000.00 37.40 -$3.89 million N/A N/A

Eton Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Ainos.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals -72.81% -79.73% -47.62% Ainos -597.82% -64.30% -18.76%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and Ainos’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

23.3% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.5% of Ainos shares are held by institutional investors. 10.0% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 34.4% of Ainos shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Eton Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ainos has a beta of 1.07, indicating that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Eton Pharmaceuticals and Ainos, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ainos 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eton Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 286.27%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Ainos.

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals beats Ainos on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Eton Pharmaceuticals

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; and Rezipres, a ready-to-use formulation of a molecule that is indicated for the treatment of clinically important hypotension occurring in the setting of anesthesia. It also offers Alkindi Sprinkle, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; EPRONTIA, a liquid formulation of topiramate; and Alaway Preservative Free, a preservative-free ophthalmic product to treat allergic conjunctivitis. In addition, the company develops Zonisamide Oral Suspension for the treatment of partial on-set seizures; Lamotrigine for Oral Suspension for the treatment of partial on-set seizures; cysteine injection; dehydrated alcohol injection; and Zeneo hydrocortisone autoinjector. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Deer Park, Illinois.

About Ainos

Ainos, Inc., a healthcare company, engages in the developing medical technologies for point-of-care testing and safe and novel medical treatment for disease indications. The company offers COVID-19 antigen rapid test kit and Ainos' cloud-based test management App, a cloud-based test management platform comprising an antigen rapid test kit, a personal application, and an enterprise app; COVID-19 nucleic acid test; volatile organic compounds point-of-care testing; Very Low-Dose Oral Interferon Alpha, a low-dose oral interferon alpha formulation based IFN-a's broad treatment applications; and Synthetic RNA developing a SRNA technology platform in Taiwan. The company was formerly known as Amarillo Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Ainos, Inc. in May 2021. Ainos, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in San Diego, California.

