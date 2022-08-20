Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Shares Purchased by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 82.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,759 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $1,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,217 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,501 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright during the fourth quarter worth about $220,000. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CW shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $167.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $168.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.40.

Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $149.34 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $113.04 and a 12-month high of $162.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 22.90 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

