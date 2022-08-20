CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Approximately 95,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,947,115 shares.The stock last traded at $103.62 and had previously closed at $104.92.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health

CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,989 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,897,735 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $195,771,000 after purchasing an additional 154,194 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 5,516 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

See Also

