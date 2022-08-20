CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday after Tigress Financial raised their price target on the stock from $125.00 to $130.00. Approximately 95,861 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 4,947,115 shares.The stock last traded at $103.62 and had previously closed at $104.92.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on CVS Health from $113.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.24.
Insider Activity at CVS Health
In related news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CVS Health news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $13,172,130.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVS Health
CVS Health Trading Up 0.4 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.92. The firm has a market cap of $136.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.75.
CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
CVS Health Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is 35.77%.
About CVS Health
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
See Also
