D Christian Koch Sells 7,272 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) CEO D Christian Koch sold 7,272 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.01, for a total transaction of $2,290,752.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,669,525.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

D Christian Koch also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

On Tuesday, August 16th, D Christian Koch sold 40,567 shares of Carlisle Companies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.77, for a total transaction of $12,850,408.59.

Carlisle Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:CSL opened at $312.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $267.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.12. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 1-year low of $195.04 and a 1-year high of $318.71.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.99 by $1.16. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CSL has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $307.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 290,888 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $72,176,000 after acquiring an additional 8,191 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Carlisle Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. 89.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carlisle Companies

(Get Rating)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, and Carlisle Fluid Technologies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.