Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS) Critical Review

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:DIFTY – Get Rating) and Anywhere Real Estate (NYSE:HOUS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. and Anywhere Real Estate, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. 0 0 1 0 3.00 Anywhere Real Estate 1 0 0 0 1.00

Anywhere Real Estate has a consensus target price of $9.00, indicating a potential downside of 20.84%. Given Anywhere Real Estate’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Anywhere Real Estate is more favorable than Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd..

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate 3.43% 10.31% 3.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. and Anywhere Real Estate’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. and Anywhere Real Estate’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. $13.45 billion 0.49 $562.60 million N/A N/A Anywhere Real Estate $7.98 billion 0.16 $343.00 million $2.28 4.99

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has higher revenue and earnings than Anywhere Real Estate.

Risk and Volatility

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anywhere Real Estate has a beta of 2.34, suggesting that its share price is 134% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd.

Daito Trust Construction Co.,Ltd. designs and constructs apartments, condominiums, rental office buildings, factories, and warehouses in Japan. It operates through Construction, Real Estate, and Other segments. The company also constructs mid- to high-rise rental condominiums in metropolitan area; produces and constructs steel frames and sells exterior products; manages rental buildings and provides customer services; and offers rental building brokerage and tenant recruitment services. In addition, it offers agency guarantee and rental building real estate agency services; constructs LP gas plants and supplies LP gas to rental buildings; supplies and sells energy, such as electric power to rental buildings; and operates elderly day care centers and nurseries. Further, the company provides home care, in-home support planning, home visit nursing care, support for people with disabilities, housekeeper referrals, and nursing care personnel introduction services; operates hotels in Malaysia; and handles financing, such as construction funds. Additionally, it sells insurance to rental housing owners and tenants; offers payment services for credit card settlements and other payment methods; provides consulting services for trust businesses centered on real estate management trusts, as well as asset succession and asset management; and offers document shipping and shredding, printing, and clerical work services. The company also engages in flexible workspace business; and management of facility reservation portal sites. The company was incorporated in 1974 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Anywhere Real Estate

Anywhere Real Estate Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides residential real estate services. It operates through three segments: Realogy Franchise Group, and Realogy Brokerage Group. The Realogy Franchise Group segment franchises its residential real estate brokerages under the Century 21, Coldwell Banker, Coldwell Banker Commercial, Corcoran, ERA, Sotheby's International Realty, and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate brand names. This segment also offers lead generation and relocation services. As of December 31, 2020, this segment's real estate franchise systems and proprietary brands had approximately 20,100 offices and 320,700 independent sales agents worldwide. The Realogy Brokerage Group segment owns and operates a full-service residential real estate brokerage business under the Coldwell Banker, Corcoran, and Sotheby's International Realty brand names to assist home buyers and sellers in the listing, marketing, selling, and finding homes. As of December 31, 2020, this segment owned and operated 670 brokerage offices with approximately 53,100 independent sales agents. The Realogy Title Group segment provides title, escrow, and settlement services to real estate companies, corporations, and financial institutions. This segment also serves as an underwriter of title insurance policies in connection with residential and commercial real estate transactions. The company was formerly known as Realogy Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Anywhere Real Estate Inc. in June 2022. Anywhere Real Estate Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Madison, New Jersey.

