DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS) vs. Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Critical Contrast

Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating) and DatChat (NASDAQ:DATS – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Charge Enterprises and DatChat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Charge Enterprises 0 0 1 0 3.00 DatChat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Charge Enterprises currently has a consensus target price of $8.00, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given Charge Enterprises’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Charge Enterprises is more favorable than DatChat.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

0.0% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.7% of DatChat shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.1% of Charge Enterprises shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Charge Enterprises and DatChat’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Charge Enterprises $477.02 million 1.24 -$51.67 million N/A N/A DatChat N/A N/A -$10.83 million N/A N/A

DatChat has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Charge Enterprises.

Profitability

This table compares Charge Enterprises and DatChat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Charge Enterprises -12.54% -288.82% -33.35% DatChat N/A -75.06% -73.08%

Summary

Charge Enterprises beats DatChat on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Charge Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Charge Enterprises Inc. engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments. Its Telecommunications segment offers internet-protocol-based and time-division multiplexing access for transport of long-distance voice and data minutes; domestic switching and related peripheral equipment services, and carrier-grade routers and switches for internet and circuit-based services, as well as connection of voice calls and data services. The company's Infrastructure segment focuses on physical wireless networking elements including 4G and 5G, cell tower, small cell, and in-building applications and EVC solutions including design, engineering, vendor specification, construction, installation, and maintenance of electric vehicle chargers. This segment also offers network of personal charging power banks situated in bars, restaurants, transit hubs, and sporting arenas. The company was formerly known as TransWorld Holdings Inc and changed its name to Charge Enterprises, Inc. in January 2021.Charge Enterprises, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is based in New York, New York.

About DatChat

(Get Rating)

DatChat, Inc. a communication software company, develops mobile messaging application. The company offers DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, a mobile application that gives users the ability to communicate with privacy and protection. It also develops a blockchain-based decentralized communications platform that allows consumers and businesses to connect directly with each other. The company was formerly known as Yssup, Inc. and changed its name to DatChat, Inc. in September 2016. DatChat, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in New Brunswick, New Jersey.

