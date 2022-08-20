Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Trading 2.3% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after Mizuho raised their price target on the stock from $88.00 to $91.00. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock. Devon Energy traded as high as $69.50 and last traded at $69.45. 222,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 10,898,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.92.

DVN has been the subject of several other research reports. Johnson Rice cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Devon Energy from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Devon Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.41.

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,472,904.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wahed Invest LLC lifted its position in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Devon Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,515 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 16.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 56,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,318,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC increased its stake in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. 87.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 2.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.86.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.05%. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.47%.

Devon Energy declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, May 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

