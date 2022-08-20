DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Raised to “Buy” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital upgraded shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $25.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $18.00.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Loop Capital cut their price objective on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of DraftKings from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.65.
NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $18.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.03. DraftKings has a fifty-two week low of $9.77 and a fifty-two week high of $64.58.
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
