DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $59.00 to $65.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on DTM. Mizuho increased their price objective on DT Midstream from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on DT Midstream from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.50.

DT Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of DTM opened at $57.38 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. DT Midstream has a 52-week low of $42.01 and a 52-week high of $59.36.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at DT Midstream

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 74.64%.

In other news, Director Peter I. Tumminello acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.80 per share, with a total value of $164,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $164,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DT Midstream

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in DT Midstream during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. 76.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

