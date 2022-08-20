E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of E Automotive Inc. (TSE:EINC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$16.19.

Several research firms have commented on EINC. Eight Capital lowered shares of E Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. ATB Capital decreased their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$23.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares lowered shares of E Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of E Automotive from C$15.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

E Automotive Stock Down 3.4 %

TSE:EINC opened at C$6.91 on Friday. E Automotive has a 1-year low of C$4.50 and a 1-year high of C$26.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$6.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.57. The firm has a market cap of C$332.01 million and a PE ratio of -5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.53, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

About E Automotive

E Automotive Inc operates EDealer and EBlock digital auction and retailing platforms for automotive wholesale and retail customers in Canada and the United States. It also develops, markets, and distributes digital retailing software for the automotive industry. The company was formerly known as eSquared Holdings Inc and changed its name to E Automotive Inc in December 2019.

