Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) PT Raised to $105.00 at Barclays

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded shares of Elastic from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $125.71.

Shares of ESTC opened at $79.97 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.04. Elastic has a 12-month low of $50.74 and a 12-month high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $239.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Elastic will post -1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.88, for a total value of $455,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares in the company, valued at $371,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,131,220.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock worth $937,184 over the last ninety days. 18.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Elastic by 79.8% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic in the first quarter valued at $47,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

