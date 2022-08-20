EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stake Raised by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,903 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.41% of EMCORE worth $571,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 979,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after acquiring an additional 340,579 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,980,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMCORE by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 385,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,686,000 after acquiring an additional 50,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

Get EMCORE alerts:

EMCORE Stock Performance

EMCORE stock opened at $2.59 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $97.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.00 and a beta of 1.25. EMCORE Co. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $8.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.52.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMCORE Company Profile

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of EMCORE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

(Get Rating)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Broadband. The company offers navigation system and inertial sensing products, such as fiber optic gyros products that includes gyroscopes, inertial measurement units (IMU), and inertial navigation systems (INS), as well as QMEMS gyroscopes, accelerometers, IMUs, and INS products primarily for the aerospace and defense markets; and defense optoelectronics comprising optiva platform fiber optic transport systems and erbium doped fiber amplifiers, as well as ruggedized microwave flange-mount transmitters, receivers, and optical delay line products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMCORE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMCORE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.