ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

NASDAQ ENG opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $3.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XML Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of ENGlobal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 20,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

About ENGlobal

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial and Government Services. The Commercial segment provides multi-disciplined engineering services relating to the development, management, and execution of projects requiring professional engineering and related project management services.

Featured Articles

