Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 47,771 Shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Get Rating) by 443.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,546 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 3.4% during the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,412 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 10.0% during the first quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 11.8% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 11,481 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 13,382 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in James Hardie Industries by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 862,410 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,091,000 after acquiring an additional 111,388 shares during the last quarter. 17.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:JHX opened at $24.73 on Friday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 52 week low of $20.14 and a 52 week high of $41.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day moving average of $27.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.89 and a beta of 1.34.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, the Philippines, and Canada.

