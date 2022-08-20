Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 46,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,324 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 583,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,315,000 after purchasing an additional 157,994 shares during the period. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 225.3% during the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 414,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,309,000 after purchasing an additional 287,064 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 318,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $9,213,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 152,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,836,000 after purchasing an additional 46,457 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

IFRA opened at $38.66 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.89.

