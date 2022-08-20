Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.75 Million Stock Position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,239 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $1,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zscaler in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,020,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,117,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,731,000 after purchasing an additional 490,831 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,293,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,537,000 after purchasing an additional 278,180 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 5,657.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 237,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 233,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zscaler by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,074,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,632,000 after purchasing an additional 61,346 shares in the last quarter. 43.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zscaler news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,424,712.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at $36,079,229.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last quarter. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Zscaler Stock Down 5.2 %

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ZS shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $330.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $147.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.53.

ZS opened at $166.22 on Friday. Zscaler, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.12 and a fifty-two week high of $376.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $158.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $192.09. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.02. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The firm had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $271.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.