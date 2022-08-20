Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $1.86 Million Stake in Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,998 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Cal-Maine Foods worth $1,859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,041 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $96,360,000 after acquiring an additional 79,110 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,519 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,134,000 after buying an additional 28,287 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,495,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,320,000 after buying an additional 30,753 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 502,920 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,603,000 after buying an additional 39,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,912,000 after buying an additional 35,354 shares during the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CALM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered shares of Cal-Maine Foods from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

Cal-Maine Foods Price Performance

Shares of CALM opened at $55.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $51.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $34.29 and a one year high of $59.95. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of -0.09.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.75. Cal-Maine Foods had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $593.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $576.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Cal-Maine Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Cal-Maine Foods’s payout ratio is presently 110.70%.

Cal-Maine Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, grades, packages, markets, and distributes shell eggs. The company offers specialty shell eggs, such as nutritionally enhanced, cage free, organic, and brown eggs under the Egg-Land's Best, Land O' Lakes, Farmhouse Eggs, and 4-Grain brand names, as well as under private labels.

Further Reading

