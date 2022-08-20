Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Position in EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 110,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,785,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.37% of EverQuote at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EVER. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in EverQuote during the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in EverQuote by 1,097.5% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 86,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 78,888 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in EverQuote by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 350,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after acquiring an additional 35,464 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 201,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,158,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of EverQuote by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of EVER stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. EverQuote, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.34 and a 12 month high of $22.30. The stock has a market cap of $293.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.18.

EverQuote ( NASDAQ:EVER Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.35. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 5.50% and a negative return on equity of 24.45%. The business had revenue of $101.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that EverQuote, Inc. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EVER shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of EverQuote from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of EverQuote from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.43.

In other news, CTO David Brainard sold 5,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total value of $47,908.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 128,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,195,186.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,797 shares of company stock valued at $123,636. Insiders own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

