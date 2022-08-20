Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,691 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Independence Realty Trust were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Independence Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Independence Realty Trust by 85.3% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Independence Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

IRT stock opened at $21.20 on Friday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.70 and a 12-month high of $28.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.62, a PEG ratio of 10.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average is $23.70.

IRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Independence Realty Trust to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

