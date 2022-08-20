Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 11,844 Shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (NASDAQ:KBWY – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,844 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.50% of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Petix & Botte Co bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. PFG Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $320,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 15,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:KBWY opened at $23.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.56. Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF has a one year low of $20.92 and a one year high of $26.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.135 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%.

