Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,855 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 29.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,855 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZWS. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $1,187,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 98.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS opened at $30.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.08. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $25.90 and a 1 year high of $38.31.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 30.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZWS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.