ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) Stock Holdings Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 3,212 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of ESCO Technologies worth $1,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,894 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ESCO Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet upgraded ESCO Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th.

ESCO Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ESE opened at $87.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.79. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 31.86 and a beta of 1.09. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.03 and a 12-month high of $96.01.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $219.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.16 million. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. ESCO Technologies’s payout ratio is 11.64%.

ESCO Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Shielding and Test segments. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ESCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.