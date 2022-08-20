Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Earnings Beat

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. 18,736 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,085,538 shares.The stock last traded at $278.74 and had previously closed at $276.52.

The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 18.53% and a return on equity of 45.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Estée Lauder Companies

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $270.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $322.00 to $313.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $266.00 to $289.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.40.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Estée Lauder Companies news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total value of $467,512.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2,180.0% in the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 58.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $258.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $266.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.90, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.97.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.