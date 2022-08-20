EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Financial Contrast

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and EverQuote’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -28.59% N/A -46.87% EverQuote -5.50% -24.45% -14.89%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Qutoutiao and EverQuote, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A EverQuote 1 2 4 0 2.43

Valuation & Earnings

EverQuote has a consensus target price of $17.33, suggesting a potential upside of 86.98%. Given EverQuote’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

This table compares Qutoutiao and EverQuote’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $676.18 million 0.04 -$194.52 million ($9.42) -0.09 EverQuote $418.52 million 0.70 -$19.43 million ($0.78) -11.88

EverQuote has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qutoutiao. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Qutoutiao, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Qutoutiao has a beta of 0.81, indicating that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EverQuote has a beta of 1.19, indicating that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

2.8% of Qutoutiao shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.7% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EverQuote beats Qutoutiao on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao Inc. operates mobile platforms for the distribution, consumption, and sharing of light entertainment content in the People's Republic of China. The company operates Qutoutiao, a mobile application that aggregates articles and videos from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users, as well as provides online data processing and transaction processing services. It also offers Midu Novels, a mobile literature application that offers users free literature supported by advertising, as well as Midu Lite mobile literature application. The company was formerly known as Qtech Ltd. and changed its name to Qutoutiao Inc. in July 2018. Qutoutiao Inc. was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

