FinVolution Group (FINV) to Release Earnings on Monday

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 22nd. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

FinVolution Group (NYSE:FINV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter. FinVolution Group had a net margin of 25.01% and a return on equity of 24.86%. The company had revenue of $385.97 million during the quarter.

Shares of NYSE FINV opened at $4.40 on Friday. FinVolution Group has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $7.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.70.

FINV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of FinVolution Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.27 to $5.33 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. CICC Research initiated coverage on shares of FinVolution Group in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FINV. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in FinVolution Group by 1,098.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 829,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,941,000 after purchasing an additional 760,434 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 30.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,600,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,352,000 after buying an additional 373,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,572,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,124,000 after buying an additional 200,773 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 34.6% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 749,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after buying an additional 192,719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in FinVolution Group by 33.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 747,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 188,153 shares in the last quarter.

FinVolution Group operates fintech platform that connects underserved individual borrowers with financial institutions in China. It operates in online consumer finance industry. The company's platform empowered by proprietary technologies, features automated loan transaction process, which enables a user experience.

