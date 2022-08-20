FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Purchases £23,000 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Peter Lynas bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($27,791.20).

Shares of FGP opened at GBX 108.10 ($1.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £810.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. FirstGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.15 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FGP. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 135 ($1.63) target price on shares of FirstGroup in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 160 ($1.93) to GBX 165 ($1.99) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of FirstGroup from GBX 150 ($1.81) to GBX 160 ($1.93) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 127.29 ($1.54).

FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.

