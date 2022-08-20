FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP) Insider Purchases £23,000 in Stock

FirstGroup plc (LON:FGP – Get Rating) insider Peter Lynas bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 115 ($1.39) per share, with a total value of £23,000 ($27,791.20).
FirstGroup Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of FGP opened at GBX 108.10 ($1.31) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £810.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.73, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.76. FirstGroup plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.15 ($0.99) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 145.66 ($1.76). The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 130.18 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 117.92.
FirstGroup Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were issued a GBX 1.10 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
FirstGroup Company Profile
FirstGroup plc provides public transport services in the United Kingdom and the United States. The company operates through First Bus and First Rail segments. The First Bus segment offers local bus services with a fleet of approximately 4,900 buses in the United Kingdom. The First Rail segment operates a passenger rail network that provides long-distance, commuter, regional, and sleeper services through a portfolio of Great Western Railway, South Western Railway, TransPennine Express, and Avanti West Coast franchises; passenger rail services; and hull trains and Lumos.
