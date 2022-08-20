FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) Receives $7.35 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $7.35.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FTCI shares. Roth Capital upgraded shares of FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of FTC Solar from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of FTC Solar in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of FTC Solar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $2.00 to $3.50 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th.

FTCI stock opened at $4.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.34. FTC Solar has a 12-month low of $2.12 and a 12-month high of $11.43. The company has a market cap of $443.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 3.32.

In other FTC Solar news, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 50,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total value of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,847,357 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $87,640,210.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick Cook sold 175,000 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $798,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 258,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,178,294.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,380,219 shares of company stock valued at $6,139,667. Company insiders own 44.10% of the company's stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTCI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $163,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $834,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FTC Solar during the 4th quarter valued at $692,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,177,000 after acquiring an additional 293,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of FTC Solar by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 223,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares in the last quarter. 20.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

