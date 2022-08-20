Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Raised to $14.50

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.69.

Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.93.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 167,752,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,043,000 after purchasing an additional 58,302,509 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 87,358,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,063,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824,417 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 2nd quarter worth $52,022,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks during the 4th quarter worth $81,143,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks by 210.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,411,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,540,000 after purchasing an additional 8,411,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.93% of the company’s stock.

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

