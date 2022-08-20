Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA) PT Raised to $14.50

Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $11.50 to $14.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.
Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from $11.50 to $4.35 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Ginkgo Bioworks to $5.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Ginkgo Bioworks from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $3.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $8.69.
Ginkgo Bioworks Stock Down 12.3 %
Shares of NYSE DNA opened at $2.85 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 11.84 and a quick ratio of 10.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The company has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.93.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
