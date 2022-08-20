Gustavo Arnal Sells 42,513 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 40.5 %

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bed Bath & Beyond

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter.

About Bed Bath & Beyond

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

See Also

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY)

