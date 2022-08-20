Gustavo Arnal Sells 42,513 Shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) CFO Gustavo Arnal sold 42,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $1,029,664.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 267,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,488,441.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Bed Bath & Beyond Trading Down 40.5 %

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $11.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $881.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.02. Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The retailer reported ($2.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($1.50). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 90.91% and a negative net margin of 11.74%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BBBY shares. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $6.00 to $3.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wedbush lowered Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $7.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $12.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bed Bath & Beyond presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $6.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 69.7% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $504,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,437,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,195 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 11,943 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

