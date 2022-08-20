HC Wainwright Trims Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY) Target Price to $8.00

Gold Royalty (NYSEAMERICAN:GROY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by HC Wainwright from $8.50 to $8.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on Gold Royalty in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Gold Royalty Trading Down 3.1 %

GROY stock opened at $2.81 on Wednesday. Gold Royalty has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $5.65. The company has a market cap of $203.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.04 and a beta of 1.20.

Gold Royalty Dividend Announcement

Gold Royalty ( NYSEAMERICAN:GROY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). On average, analysts expect that Gold Royalty will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Gold Royalty’s payout ratio is currently -14.29%.

Institutional Trading of Gold Royalty

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $5,508,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 230,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after purchasing an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Gold Royalty during the 4th quarter valued at $14,083,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Gold Royalty by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,731,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,612,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525,474 shares during the last quarter. 18.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gold Royalty

Gold Royalty Corp., a precious metals-focused royalty company, provides financing solutions to the metals and mining industry. It focuses on acquiring royalties, streams, and similar interests at varying stages of the mine life cycle to build a portfolio offering near, medium, and longer-term attractive returns for its investors.

