Hikma Pharmaceuticals (LON:HIK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $1,453.50

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 1,453.50 ($17.56) and last traded at GBX 1,457 ($17.61), with a volume of 82691 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,490.50 ($18.01).
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIK. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,900 ($22.96) to GBX 1,760 ($21.27) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,250 ($27.19) to GBX 1,750 ($21.15) in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hikma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 2,268.33 ($27.41).
The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a PE ratio of 1,160.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,625.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,816.70.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
