Holdings L.P. Valueact Purchases 27,096 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) Stock

Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $390,094,721.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holdings L.P. Valueact also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

On Monday, August 15th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 18,185 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $93.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,707,935.20.

On Friday, May 27th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $99.07 per share, with a total value of $3,962,800.00.

On Wednesday, May 25th, Holdings L.P. Valueact bought 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $94.89 per share, with a total value of $3,795,600.00.

On Monday, May 23rd, Holdings L.P. Valueact purchased 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $97.32 per share, for a total transaction of $3,892,800.00.

On Friday, May 20th, Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 40,000 shares of Insight Enterprises stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.01 per share, with a total value of $3,880,400.00.

Insight Enterprises Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $96.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.60. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.50 and a 12-month high of $111.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.76. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Insight Enterprises

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. grew its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 4,099,226 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $353,681,000 after acquiring an additional 556,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,897,063 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $418,233,000 after purchasing an additional 43,008 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 1.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 859,389 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $91,396,000 after purchasing an additional 8,409 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 173.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 752,800 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,790,000 after purchasing an additional 477,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 620,035 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,095,000 after buying an additional 6,802 shares in the last quarter.

About Insight Enterprises

(Get Rating)

IInsight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.