Holdings Ltd Rosella Sells 1,169,921 Shares of Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV) Stock

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Rating) major shareholder Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 1,169,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.90, for a total value of $3,392,770.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,909,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,736,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Holdings Ltd Rosella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 15th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 158,947 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.53, for a total value of $561,082.91.

On Friday, August 12th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 287,130 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total value of $1,062,381.00.

On Thursday, June 9th, Holdings Ltd Rosella sold 29,698 shares of Lightning eMotors stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total value of $103,646.02.

Lightning eMotors Trading Down 5.8 %

Shares of NYSE ZEV opened at $2.75 on Friday. Lightning eMotors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a current ratio of 9.41, a quick ratio of 7.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $207.96 million, a PE ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lightning eMotors ( NYSE:ZEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.01). Lightning eMotors had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 315.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.96 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZEV shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Lightning eMotors in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $7.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price on shares of Lightning eMotors in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on Lightning eMotors to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the fourth quarter valued at $21,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 29.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,219,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,651,000 after purchasing an additional 504,245 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 229.8% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 937,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 653,497 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Lightning eMotors by 15.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 754,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 99,330 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of The West purchased a new position in Lightning eMotors in the second quarter valued at $1,966,000. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors Company Profile

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 battery electric and fuel cell electric vehicles.

