HomeServe (LON:HSV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,186.00

HomeServe plc (LON:HSV – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,186 ($14.33) and last traded at GBX 1,184 ($14.31), with a volume of 346585 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,181 ($14.27).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HSV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HomeServe to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,200 ($14.50) in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,200 ($14.50) price target on shares of HomeServe in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of HomeServe from GBX 1,260 ($15.22) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HomeServe presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,217.86 ($14.72).

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,173.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 981.96. The firm has a market cap of £3.99 billion and a P/E ratio of 3,035.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.16, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

In related news, insider Tom Rusin sold 11,815 shares of HomeServe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,169 ($14.13), for a total value of £138,117.35 ($166,889.02).

HomeServe plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home repair and improvement services to homeowners under the HomeServe brand. It offers home assistance via subscription-based membership services for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning; and electrical, glazing, pest control, and locksmith service.

