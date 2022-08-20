Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Reaches New 12-Month High at $238.63

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $238.63 and last traded at $237.98, with a volume of 123 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $236.17.

A number of research analysts have commented on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $215.84 and a 200 day moving average of $208.58. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

