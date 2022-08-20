Hut 8 Mining (TSE:HUT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSE:HUT – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$3.58 and last traded at C$3.74. Approximately 341,874 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 2,824,972 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on HUT. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Hut 8 Mining from C$24.00 to C$6.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Hut 8 Mining Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$587.07 million and a P/E ratio of -12.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$2.56 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.78, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 10.61.

Insider Activity at Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

In other Hut 8 Mining news, Senior Officer Jason Alexander Zaluski sold 46,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.96, for a total value of C$91,488.69.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

