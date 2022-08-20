Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) Shares Gap Down to $53.90

Icahn Enterprises L.P. (NASDAQ:IEP – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $53.90, but opened at $51.96. Icahn Enterprises shares last traded at $51.97, with a volume of 2,425 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com cut Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Icahn Enterprises alerts:

Icahn Enterprises Stock Down 1.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 5.70 and a current ratio of 5.70. The company has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Icahn Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Icahn Enterprises ( NASDAQ:IEP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The conglomerate reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 3.52% and a negative net margin of 3.03%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Icahn Enterprises L.P. will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.52%. Icahn Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently -493.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Icahn Enterprises

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 141.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,025 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 19,935 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 118.5% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 9,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 5,150 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Icahn Enterprises by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 3,614 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Icahn Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $1,073,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.91% of the company’s stock.

About Icahn Enterprises

(Get Rating)

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, real estate, home fashion, and pharma businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment invests its proprietary capital through various private investment funds. The company's Energy segment refines and markets transportation fuels; and produces and markets nitrogen fertilizers in the form of urea ammonium nitrate and ammonia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Icahn Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Icahn Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.