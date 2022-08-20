IMCD (OTC:IMCDY) Rating Lowered to Sell at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

IMCD (OTC:IMCDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on IMCD from €153.00 ($156.12) to €142.00 ($144.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

IMCD Price Performance

OTC IMCDY opened at $77.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.37. IMCD has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $80.74.

About IMCD

IMCD N.V. distributes, markets, and sells specialty chemicals and ingredients in the Netherlands, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers enzymes, surfactants, biocides, chelates, rheology modifiers, solubilisers, silicones, solvents, and functional additives; active pharmaceutical, agrochemicals, biopharma, excipients and formulation, nutraceuticals, and regulated synthesis; actives, UV sunscreens, rheology modifiers, thickeners, emulsifiers, emollients, elastomers, humectants, waxes, film formers, functional powders, hair styling polymers, hair conditioners, solvents, solubilizers, pigments, pearls, colorants, opacifiers, pearlisers, preservatives, antioxidants, additives, fragrances, and essential oils; and resins and binders, additives, functional fillers, and specialty solvents.

