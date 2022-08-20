Imperial Capital Begins Coverage on SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT)

Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of SmartRent (NYSE:SMRT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on SMRT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of SmartRent to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Colliers Securities decreased their price target on shares of SmartRent to $6.50 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $6.00 to $5.25 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of SmartRent from $4.90 to $4.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of SmartRent in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of 6.92.

SmartRent Stock Performance

SmartRent stock opened at 3.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $723.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.41. SmartRent has a 1 year low of 3.22 and a 1 year high of 15.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 4.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 5.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at SmartRent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SmartRent

In other SmartRent news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total transaction of 60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 939,130.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CRO Christopher Jon Edmonds sold 10,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of 6.03, for a total value of 60,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 155,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 939,130.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert T. Best acquired 84,000 shares of SmartRent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of 3.65 per share, with a total value of 306,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,905,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately 17,904,060.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 1,490,727 shares of company stock valued at $7,361,728 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in SmartRent by 693.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,869 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its position in SmartRent by 3,553.6% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 5,437 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in SmartRent during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.03% of the company’s stock.

About SmartRent

(Get Rating)

SmartRent, Inc, an enterprise software company, provides an integrated smart home operating system to residential property owners and operators, homebuilders, institutional home buyers, developers, and residents in the United States. The company’s products and solutions include smart apartments and homes, access control for buildings, common areas, and rental units, asset protection and monitoring, parking management, self-guided tours, and community and resident Wi-Fi.

