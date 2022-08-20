InPlay Oil (IPOOF) versus The Competition Head to Head Contrast

InPlay Oil (OTCMKTS:IPOOF – Get Rating) is one of 40 public companies in the “Drilling oil & gas wells” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare InPlay Oil to similar businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares InPlay Oil and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio InPlay Oil $90.84 million $91.82 million 2.50 InPlay Oil Competitors $817.53 million -$622.81 million 3.18

InPlay Oil’s peers have higher revenue, but lower earnings than InPlay Oil. InPlay Oil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Profitability

49.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of shares of all “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares InPlay Oil and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets InPlay Oil 58.06% 65.94% 29.99% InPlay Oil Competitors -43.05% -13.77% -4.42%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for InPlay Oil and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score InPlay Oil 0 0 0 0 N/A InPlay Oil Competitors 708 2128 1837 55 2.26

As a group, “Drilling oil & gas wells” companies have a potential upside of 29.70%. Given InPlay Oil’s peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe InPlay Oil has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

InPlay Oil has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, InPlay Oil’s peers have a beta of 1.81, indicating that their average share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About InPlay Oil

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Cardium assets located in West Central Alberta that focus on the Pembina and Willesden Green pools. The company also holds interest in the Belly River light oil property; and the Duvernay light oil play. InPlay Oil Corp. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

