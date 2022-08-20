Insider Buying: Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND) Major Shareholder Buys 3,130,000.00 in Stock

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating) major shareholder Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of 3.13 per share, with a total value of 3,130,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 8,943,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 27,992,729.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Greylock 16 Gp Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc acquired 400,000 shares of Nextdoor stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of 3.39 per share, with a total value of 1,356,000.00.

On Friday, August 12th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,600,000 shares of Nextdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.06 per share, with a total value of 4,896,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Greylock 16 Gp Llc bought 1,611,554 shares of Nextdoor stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of 3.55 per share, with a total value of 5,721,016.70.

KIND stock opened at 3.34 on Friday. Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of 2.47 and a 12 month high of 18.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 0.19. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of 3.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of 4.42.

KIND has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nextdoor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 4.55.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 1.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 331,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 261.4% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 3,560 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Nextdoor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Nextdoor by 0.3% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,980,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,556,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Nextdoor by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,222 shares during the period.

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.

