Insider Buying: OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ) Insider Buys 2,144 Shares of Stock

OTAQ plc (LON:OTAQ – Get Rating) insider Philip Newby purchased 2,144 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 7 ($0.08) per share, for a total transaction of £150.08 ($181.34).

Philip Newby also recently made the following trade(s):

Get OTAQ alerts:

On Friday, June 17th, Philip Newby acquired 968 shares of OTAQ stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.19) per share, with a total value of £154.88 ($187.14).

OTAQ Price Performance

LON:OTAQ opened at GBX 5.75 ($0.07) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.03, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 11.73 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 18.46. OTAQ plc has a 1-year low of GBX 5 ($0.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 44 ($0.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £2.17 million and a P/E ratio of -1.37.

OTAQ Company Profile

OTAQ plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, provides, and supports marine technology products for aquaculture, and offshore oil and gas industries in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe, Chile, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers acoustic systems to deter seals and sea lions in a range of underwater situations; underwater ethernet cameras; and underwater connectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OTAQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTAQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.