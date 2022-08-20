Insider Selling: Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) CEO Sells 217,986 Shares of Stock

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) CEO Sumit Singh sold 217,986 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $10,744,529.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 504,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,877,402.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Sumit Singh also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 14th, Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of Chewy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00.

Chewy Stock Performance

Chewy stock opened at $42.78 on Friday. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.22 and a fifty-two week high of $92.76. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -186.00 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chewy to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Wedbush cut Chewy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.72.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in Chewy by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,977,000 after acquiring an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,326,000 after acquiring an additional 97,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after buying an additional 856,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after buying an additional 112,753 shares in the last quarter.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

