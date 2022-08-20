Insider Selling: Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) CEO Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) CEO Rainer Blair sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 79,739 shares in the company, valued at $23,921,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE DHR opened at $292.44 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $268.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $269.36.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.41. Danaher had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on DHR shares. Barclays raised their price objective on Danaher from $290.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen dropped their target price on Danaher to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Danaher from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DHR. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $482,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Danaher by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at $417,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Danaher by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Danaher by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 2,303 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $758,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

