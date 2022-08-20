Insider Selling: EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) CMO Sells $1,238,183.64 in Stock

EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 2,826 shares of EPAM Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.14, for a total transaction of $1,238,183.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,122,788.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Elaina Shekhter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 7th, Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of EPAM Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total transaction of $34,710.00.

EPAM Systems Stock Performance

NYSE:EPAM opened at $442.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.49, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $344.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $326.71. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $168.59 and a 1-year high of $725.40.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. EPAM Systems’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS. Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $6,604,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 2,946 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 92,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EPAM Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $410.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $370.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $473.71.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

