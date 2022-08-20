Insider Selling: Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) CEO Sells $3,089,510.26 in Stock

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) CEO Michael Massaro sold 110,458 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total value of $3,089,510.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,149,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,162,199.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Flywire Trading Down 4.3 %

Flywire stock opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92. Flywire Co. has a one year low of $14.56 and a one year high of $57.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of -73.74 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average is $24.41.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $56.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.61 million. Flywire had a negative return on equity of 7.37% and a negative net margin of 14.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Flywire by 0.8% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 123.3% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Flywire by 226.6% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Flywire by 2.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 61,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Flywire by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 38,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flywire to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stephens started coverage on Flywire in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Flywire from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Flywire from $39.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.71.

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay.

