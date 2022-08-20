Insider Selling: Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) CEO Sells $924,582.93 in Stock

Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 6,143 shares of Lear stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.51, for a total transaction of $924,582.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,973.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lear Trading Down 2.3 %

Lear stock opened at $145.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $137.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.22, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.48. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $118.38 and a 52-week high of $195.43.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.45. Lear had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 6.78%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.45 EPS. Lear’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 8.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Lear

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 163.83%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Lear in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 81.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $153.00 to $157.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $117.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lear from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Lear from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lear to $162.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $169.60.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.